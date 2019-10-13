Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REXAHN PHARMACTICALS is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to discover, develop and commercialize innovative treatments for cancer, central nervous system disorders, sexual dysfunction and other unmet medical needs. Rexahn’s compounds are designed to uniquely treat various disease states while significantly minimizing side effects in order to allow patients to regain quality of life through therapy. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ifs Securities cut shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 4,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,748. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.34. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

