Reviewing LiveRamp (RAMP) and The Competition

LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) is one of 75 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LiveRamp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 323.70% -10.06% -7.88% LiveRamp Competitors -8.33% -2,543.90% -6.13%

99.6% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $285.62 million $1.03 billion -29.45 LiveRamp Competitors $1.16 billion $98.16 million -86.88

LiveRamp’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s peers have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17 LiveRamp Competitors 610 2430 3365 174 2.47

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $63.17, suggesting a potential upside of 56.59%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.79%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LiveRamp beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. It also provides AbiliTec, an offline PII resolution technology that gives platforms and the marketers they work with the ability to connect and update what they know about consumers, resolve PII data across enterprise databases and systems, and deliver a better customer experience. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.