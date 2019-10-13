ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,382,000 after acquiring an additional 212,459 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,215,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,545,000 after acquiring an additional 156,013 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,824,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 208.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,955,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, insider Richard Mchale sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,563,600.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $417,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,145.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,826 shares of company stock worth $8,799,312. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

