Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vivint Solar in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 8,790 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $70,232.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,155.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 19,920 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $158,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,732,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,647 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

