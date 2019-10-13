Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,400 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $646,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $754,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $1,117,000.

In related news, CFO Claus Toftegaard bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10,000.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LIQT opened at $7.98 on Friday. LiqTech International Inc has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIQT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of LiqTech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiqTech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

