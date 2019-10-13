Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 117,200 Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

TENX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.39.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

