Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,617 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of SigmaTron International worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 million, a PE ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 1.54. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.01%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

