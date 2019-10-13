Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Savings Financial Group worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 target price on First Savings Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, COO John P. Lawson, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $59,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

