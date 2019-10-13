Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 32,000 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Salem Media Group worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SALM opened at $1.46 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.89%.

In other news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $46,535.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,148 shares of company stock worth $99,758. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

