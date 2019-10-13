Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 18,120 Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, insider William D. Pitchford acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,074.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 95,440 shares of company stock valued at $312,243 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.44.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

