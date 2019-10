REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of REGI U.S. Inc (OTCMKTS:RGUS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 11,050 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS)

REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for REGI U.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGI U.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.