Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 711 ($9.29) target price (up from GBX 673 ($8.79)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price (up from GBX 745 ($9.73)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other news, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total transaction of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77).

LON RDW opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Friday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 578.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

