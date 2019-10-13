Redcentric’s (RCN) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Redcentric (LON:RCN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 million and a PE ratio of -66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.54. Redcentric has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.80 ($1.19).

Get Redcentric alerts:

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 76,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £65,369.25 ($85,416.50).

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.