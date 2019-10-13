Quantstamp Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $7.00 million and $36,444.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

