Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $329,421.96 in Stock

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $329,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

