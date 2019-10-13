Provexis (LON:PXS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Provexis plc (LON:PXS)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), 2,253,585 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 227% from the average session volume of 688,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.31.

About Provexis (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

