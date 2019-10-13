Privatix Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $321,272.00 and approximately $1,380.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00212685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.01061409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031265 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

