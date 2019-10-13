Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.63

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and traded as low as $9.66. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 9,185 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and a PE ratio of 8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.62.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

