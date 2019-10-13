Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 125,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $789.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,315,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,478.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,268. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

