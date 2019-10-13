Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $121.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $132.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $504.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $357,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $239,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,198.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,550. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Primerica by 176.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

