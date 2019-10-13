Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 56,370 Shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Huami were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Huami by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Huami by 1,021.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 240,825 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Huami during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Huami from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE HMI opened at $8.84 on Friday. Huami Corp has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.52). Huami had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter.

Huami Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

