Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Hecla Mining worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,226,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 3,242,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after buying an additional 1,533,202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,361,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,129,826 shares during the period. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 5,526,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 1,105,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $60,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,540 shares in the company, valued at $60,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

NYSE HL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $975.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

