Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175,424 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.59% of Hallador Energy worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,118,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 77,605 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Hardie purchased 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Hallador Energy Co has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.06.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNRG shares. ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

