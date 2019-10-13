Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 85.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESRT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ESRT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

