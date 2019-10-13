Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 23,001 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,676,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,627,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,051,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,719 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,506,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 755,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 731,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

