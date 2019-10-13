Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 585,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 342,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 70,769 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

NYSE PBH opened at $35.30 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.