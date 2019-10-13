Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.08. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 854,093,847 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

