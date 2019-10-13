Power Ledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Kyber Network and TDAX. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $19.93 million and approximately $609,115.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,700,975 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Binance, TDAX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, Bithumb, Huobi, Gate.io, BX Thailand, DigiFinex, Radar Relay and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

