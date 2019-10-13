Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Cap Reaches $3.24 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $1,714.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00213752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.01053417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00088059 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain's genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 124,343,895 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

