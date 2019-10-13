Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Mizuho currently has $191.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.14.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,055,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,334 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.