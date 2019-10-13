PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

PGTI stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,672,292.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Andrew Keller acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,991.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,415 shares of company stock worth $729,675. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 48.7% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

