PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 604,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brent Boydston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,176 shares in the company, valued at $352,464. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,415 shares of company stock valued at $729,675 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 557,105 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 852,806 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 824,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,168,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

