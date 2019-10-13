Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $2.68. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 487,961 shares trading hands.

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $440.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.29 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

