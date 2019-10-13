Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PERI. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perion Network by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 160,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.