Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the August 30th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 40.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 108.4% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 34,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.26. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

