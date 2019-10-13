Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) traded down 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration, Inc is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada.

