Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

Shares of BWNG stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. N Brown Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.65 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.67 million and a P/E ratio of -17.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 2.83 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. N Brown Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

