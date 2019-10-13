PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered PDL Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

PDLB opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $14.72.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 515.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PDL Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

