PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of PC Connection worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $424,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in PC Connection by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNXN shares. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $38.73 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

