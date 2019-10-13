Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $101.58 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $117.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock worth $14,511,700. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.