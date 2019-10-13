Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 342,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 30th total of 414,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $95.56 on Friday. Park National has a 1 year low of $79.27 and a 1 year high of $103.69.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $98.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.63 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Park National in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price target on Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 5,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

