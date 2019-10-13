Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Releases Earnings Results

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 193.18% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

Shares of Park Electrochemical stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 134,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. Park Electrochemical has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Park Electrochemical news, Director Steven T. Warshaw sold 3,000 shares of Park Electrochemical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P. Matthew Farabaugh sold 8,000 shares of Park Electrochemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $140,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,120. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 387.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 58.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.