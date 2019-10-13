Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 917 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,483,000 after acquiring an additional 322,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 194,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $147.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

