Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 14,528 Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,528 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.28% of Timkensteel worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Timkensteel Corp has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $241.11 million, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 2.46.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,697.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,877.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,600 shares of company stock worth $372,140. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

