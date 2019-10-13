Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United Financial Bancorp were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBNK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $9,382,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Financial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBNK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other United Financial Bancorp news, Director Paula A. Aiello sold 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $194,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,670. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBNK opened at $13.65 on Friday. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $667.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 11.92%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

