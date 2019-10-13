Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 107.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 68.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

