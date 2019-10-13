Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $71.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 39.73%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Joyce Erony sold 125,460 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $8,468,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,402 shares of company stock valued at $28,191,667. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

