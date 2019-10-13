Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $31.10 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.