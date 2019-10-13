Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP John Poyhonen bought 5,143 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $90,002.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,502.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart bought 4,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,428 shares of company stock worth $5,169,990 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRTX. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

