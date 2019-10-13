Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSE BCEI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $454.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.48. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 61.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price target on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

